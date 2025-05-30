Park National Corp OH Has $577,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Trust Co of the South raised its position in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $577.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $588.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $543.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.17. The firm has a market cap of $526.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

