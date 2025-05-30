Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.6% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $519.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.59 and its 200-day moving average is $501.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

