Farmers Trust Co. Sells 146 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.