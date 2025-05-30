Private Client Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $734.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

