Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,334 shares of company stock worth $12,615,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

