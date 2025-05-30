Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of V opened at $362.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $668.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

