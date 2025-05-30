Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $413.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

