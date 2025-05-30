Kings Path Partners LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kings Path Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kings Path Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $82.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

