Private Client Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 7.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,112.79.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,184.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,055.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $971.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

