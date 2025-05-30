Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $442.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.