Global Financial Private Client LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $358.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

