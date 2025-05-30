Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $245.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.30 and a 200 day moving average of $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

