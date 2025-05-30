Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 136 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $297,947,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.