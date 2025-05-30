Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $382.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

