Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

