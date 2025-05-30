Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $413.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

