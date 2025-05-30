Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

