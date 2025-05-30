Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $1.71 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,459,385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after buying an additional 4,466,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after buying an additional 3,599,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,773,000 after buying an additional 3,373,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.16. The firm has a market cap of $327.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

