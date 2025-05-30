Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 948 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Linde by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Linde by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.11.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.08 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,662. The trade was a 65.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,725 shares of company stock worth $5,385,750. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.