McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Park National Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 124,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 2,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $311.82 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $222.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.89.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.