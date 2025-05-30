Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $26.01 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,259 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $3,204,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.