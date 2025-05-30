Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 155,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $290.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

