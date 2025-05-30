Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after buying an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $5,502.00 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,509.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,889.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,910.68.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

