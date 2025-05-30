Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $82.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
