Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 1,336 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.2%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

