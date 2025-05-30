S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 106,402.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,160,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,717,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,008.74 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $788.20 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $981.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $974.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $447.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,028.46.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total value of $3,924,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $9,140,195. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

