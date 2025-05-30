Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $241.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

