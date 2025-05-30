Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 69 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $720.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

