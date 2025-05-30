GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $152,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.5% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baring Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.