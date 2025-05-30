Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 86,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

