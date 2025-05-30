GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,804 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 272,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 100,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

