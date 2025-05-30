Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $358.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 984,783 shares of company stock worth $320,019,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.