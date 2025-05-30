Partnership Wealth Management LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.5% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $47.80 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

