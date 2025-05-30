Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $382.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.25. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

