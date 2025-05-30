Farmers Trust Co. Has $6.17 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $288.66 billion, a PE ratio of 643.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.