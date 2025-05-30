Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 105 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NOC opened at $479.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.14.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,461 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

