Exeter Financial LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 67,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 114.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $63.05 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $46,474.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,095. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

