Red Spruce Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 70,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 104,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15,420.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,102,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $676,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $132.80 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 562 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $77,651.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,294.90. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $131,123.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,222.77. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

