Lind Value II ApS Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.5% of Lind Value II ApS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3%

NVO stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.