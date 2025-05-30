Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $109,988,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $33,248,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,156 shares of company stock worth $118,788,255. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 0.4%

INTU stock opened at $757.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $759.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $628.02 and a 200-day moving average of $623.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.