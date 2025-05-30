GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,269,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,761 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWF opened at $399.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.87. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.