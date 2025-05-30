FC Advisory LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 155,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $290.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.41 and its 200-day moving average is $286.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

