Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21,191.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $904,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $137.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.