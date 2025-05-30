Private Client Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VO opened at $269.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

