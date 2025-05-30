Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

