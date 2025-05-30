GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adobe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after buying an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $413.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

