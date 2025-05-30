iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.