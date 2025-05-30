300 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

