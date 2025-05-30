Baring Financial LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baring Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Baring Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $358.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average of $333.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 984,783 shares of company stock valued at $320,019,942. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

