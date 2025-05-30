Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 225 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

